By CBS13 Staff
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A man suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a pregnant driver in Rocklin, police said Tuesday evening.

According to the Rocklin Police Department, the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Springview Drive and Hearthstone Circle.

Both vehicles sideswiped each other, causing the man to crash his car head-on into a tree, police said.

The crash caused the roadway to be closed for about an hour.

Investigators said DUI did not appear to be a factor in the crash.