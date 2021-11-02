SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An illegal marijuana grow house was raided in the Natomas area, but officers discovered more than just pot inside.
Sacramento police say officers served a search warrant at the 3600 block of Rydners Way home on Monday morning.
About 60 marijuana plants were discovered inside – but so were 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of cocaine, and 1 pound of heroin, police say. A gun was also seized.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the operation. His name has not been released.
Police noted that, in Sacramento, it’s illegal to grow more than 6 indoor marijuana plants. It’s also illegal to grow any pot plants outdoors in Sacramento.