WOODLAND (CBS13) — A suspect in two Yolo County robberies early Tuesday morning was arrested just before he was apparently about to try and commit a third one, authorities say.
Woodland police say a robbery was reported at 3:12 a.m. at the am/pm store along County Road 102. Then, just 20 minutes later, a second robbery was reported at a Chevron station along N. East Street.
With the suspect in both robberies having a similar description, police alerted the Yolo County Sheriff's Office as well as the California Highway Patrol about the string of crimes.
Less than 20 minutes after the second robbery, Yolo County deputies spotted someone that matched the suspect’s description in front of another am/pm, this time along County Road 99.
Deputies stopped the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Isaiah Jamonz Evans, and soon linked him to the robberies. Cash and other items, including a gun, were found in Evans' vehicle.
Evans was arrested and is now facing two counts of robbery.