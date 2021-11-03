SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to reports.
Word broke about Posey’s impending retirement on Wednesday, with Andrew Baggarly from the Athletic and Alex Pavlovic from NBC Sports Bay Area both reporting the news.READ MORE: Walmart Job Fair: Dozens Of Full-Time Sacramento Warehouse Jobs Open
Posey had a resurgent year in 2021 after opting out in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the 34-year-old Posey still catching a significant amount of games – the Giants recorded the most wins in team history last season, going 107-55 and taking the NL West from the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Giants were later eliminated in the NLDS by the Dodgers.READ MORE: Cockroach Infestation Shuts Down Land Park Restaurant
Reaction to the news of Posey’s impending retirement was immediate, including by the Giants’ own Triple-A club the River Cats.
Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry 😪
— River Cats (@RiverCats) November 3, 2021
Posey’s illustrious career includes 3 World Series rings, an MVP award, and All-Star Game selections in a majority of his 12 seasons.MORE NEWS: Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students
He has spent his whole career with the Giants.