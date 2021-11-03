CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — School officials in Citrus Heights are warning parents about students selling a new street drug.

Nation Caramazza can’t believe what’s being sold right under her nose.

“I’m thinking, ‘How on Earth are kids getting a hold of that?’ ” she said.

Her son, Cipper, is a sophomore at Mesa Verde High School where school administrators sent a letter to parents warning them about students secretly selling a new street drug called “Paint.” It’s a pill with psychedelic effects and is known to be highly addictive.

“These things can be really dangerous because you don’t know what’s in them,” Nation said.

“No one’s tried to sell it to me, but I’ve had friends say that people are trying to sell it to them and it’s scary because I’m like, ‘What if someone tries to sell it to me’ and things go haywire because I say no,” Cipper said.

“I feel that we don’t have any control over our youth, they’re just out of control,” Jamilla Wren said.

Jamilla has a sophomore at the school.

“You have to pray over your children,” she said. “You have to pray and you have to teach your children that it’s not appropriate.”

School officials are urging conversation with your kids. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Parents are being asked to teach their kids the dangers of street drugs.

“That’s really scary and it’s especially scary to think that someone went out of their way to introduce this to this smaller school,” Nation said.

The drug is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. School administrators say they’re making progress in their investigation but they’re asking for any additional information from students.