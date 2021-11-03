SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a series of break-in burglaries right across from the California State Capitol overnight.
Sacramento police say at least seven businesses were hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between J and L streets, from 10th to 12th streets. It’s unclear how much was taken in the burglaries.
No suspect information has been released at this point, but detectives are looking into surveillance video.
Officers will be increasing patrols in the area in response to the spree.