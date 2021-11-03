MODESTO (CBS13) — An investigation into an alleged rape, kidnapping and attempted murder of a teenager has resulted in a Modesto man’s arrest, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Jermaine Rufus Beard, 35, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on $1 million bail. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, rape, abduction, carnal abuse of a child by force or violence, criminal threats, kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident is believed to have happened during the overnight hours of October 23 into the early morning of October 24.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that it is believed the female victim was "abducted, sexually assaulted, violently threatened, and held against her will in a trailer park located in the 600 block of River Road in Modesto."
The victim was eventually able to get away from the suspect and call 9-1-1 for assistance. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries significant enough to be hospitalized.
She was then taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.
Beard was arrested Tuesday at a home along Madeline Way.