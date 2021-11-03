STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Merced man has died after crashing off Highway 132 east of Modesto earlier this week.
California Highway Patrol says, back on Monday morning, they responded to a reported crash off of SR-132 east of the San Joaquin River. At the scene, first responders found that an SUV had crashed down an embankment.READ MORE: 'It Really Puts The Pandemic Ending In Perspective:' COVID-19 Vaccines Now Approved For Children 5-11
The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man from Merced, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: 'A Senseless Tragedy': Leilani Beauchamp's Family Demanding Justice After Fairfield Killing
No one else was in the vehicle, CHP says.MORE NEWS: Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Steal Dump Truck From Irrigation District In Yuba County
Officers are still trying to determine exactly what time the crash happened.