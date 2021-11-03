“B POSITIVE”
Holiday Manners
1. Local regulations:
– Research current county regulations.
– Inform your guests.
2. Personal beliefs and protocols: Consider your practices and level of anxiety before planning a gathering.
– Protocols: Too many? Too few?
– Will you Require proof of Vax? Or recent COVID test result?
– Will you Require masks (Optional/unvaccinated…)?
– Does the same apply to children (age min/max)?
– Pets?
3. Adjusting/Enforcing Your Personal Protocols:
– Are you willing to adjust or enforce your personal protocols.
– Is your family/partner in agreement?
– Who will be the enforcer?
– Are you willing to accommodate guest’s preferences or needs?
– Will you provide masks, space, sanitizer…
4. Guest List: Because of the strong differing of opinions regarding today’s political climate and the COVID vaccine, you may want to rethink your guest list.
– Do they all have tempered personalities?
– Are you ready to handle a heated argument?
5. Invitations: Accepting and Declining
– Decline without explanations or contempt.
– Accepting with conditions.
– Options: Ask if you can stop by for a short time. Wear a mask. Visit outdoors (weather permitting). Get together after the holidays.
6. Host duties: 4 things you can do to create a more comfortable setting: (solicit assistance from family/friend)
– Provide disposal hand towels. (place a note, some people do not know what they’re for)
– Have hand sanitizer dispensers available and visible in all high-traffic areas.
– Wipe down high traffic areas regularly. Especially the restroom.
– Buffet style table; change serving utensils; spread dishes apart; ask a few at a time serve themselves