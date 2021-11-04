ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove mother and daycare provider is calling for change after she fell from the top of a hill at a newly constructed park near the city’s aquatic center.

Jolene Ayala’s recent trip to the top of a grassy hill located at a play area at The Preserve turned dangerous.

“When I got to the top, I had my right foot slip under,” she said.

Jolene slipped and fell about fifteen feet. She broke her leg in three places.

“I have two metal plates, I have screws in my legs,” she said.

Kids and parents alike say they love the park but could see how the steep hill could be dangerous.

“A little kid could definitely get hurt on it,” Elk Grove resident Margaret Lamb said.

The city says the park is up to code. The city manager’s office issued a statement on the incident. It reads:

“The City was made aware of the incident shortly after it occurred and City staff has been in communication with the family. While the playground passed a state safety inspection as designed, the City is considering making some additional safety improvements. Details and a timetable for those changes are not yet available.”

Jolene says safety rails would help.

“I believe if that was up there, I wouldn’t have slipped,” she said.

The City of Elk Grove shared a certificate that shows the park complies with California Playground Safety regulations.

An independent inspection report of the park shows the dimensions of the hill follow state guidance, meaning the hill has the appropriate slope, height and width for kids ages 2 to 12. It also says guardrails and barriers are not required to surround designated play surfaces on play equipment.

“I just think you kind of have to make sure parents are watching their little ones,” Margaret said.

Jolene says she’ll return to the park when there are changes.

“Obviously, I’ll never go up that hill again,” she said.

Two days after the fall, a sign went up warning parents and kids to play with caution.

Jolene had to give up the daycare practice she owned to tend to her injuries. Her family started a GoFundMe Page to help.