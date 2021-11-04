ARBUCKLE (CBS13) – Friends, family, and co-workers of fallen Davis PD Officer Natalie Corona are honoring her memory in her hometown of Arbuckle.
During a ceremony on Thursday, Caltrans unveiled a sign that designated a five-mile stretch of Interstate 5 through Arbuckle as the “Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway.”
Caltrans crew installs Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway sign on SB I-5 in Arbuckle this morning. @ChpWilliams @ChpWilliams @CASenatorJim @AsmAguiarCurry @ColusaGov pic.twitter.com/0XR0tGYajv
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 4, 2021
Natalie graduated from Arbuckle's Pierce High School in 2014 and was named homecoming queen her senior year.
In February, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was named "Halo" in honor of Natalie. "Corona" is Halo in Spanish. Students at Bell Elementary School suggested the name. Natalie was a cadet on the Bell Avenue Elementary School campus when she was in training.
Natalie was shot and killed on January 10, 2019, while working as a police officer in the city of Davis. She was responding to a vehicle accident when she was attacked. The gunman was later found dead inside a Davis home. He had apparently shot himself, police said.