NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A sheriff’s deputy and suspect were engaged in a fight when a patrol car began slowly rolling backwards, hitting both of them in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Just before 3:30 p.m., two deputy's were in their patrol car at Watt Avenue and Elkhorn Boulevard when a man walking in the area threw a hard object at the vehicle's windshield, authorities said.
Once the vehicle was stopped, both deputies exited and approached the man. The sheriff's office said the suspect and both deputies began fighting, eventually ending up on the ground.
During the struggle on the ground, the patrol car began slowly rolling back toward them. One of the deputies was able to get up and hop in the driver’s seat, but this happened just as the vehicle struck the other deputy and suspect, authorities said.
The deputy and suspect were evaluated at a local hospital and only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The suspect was then transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was booked on charges related to the incident in addition to a previously suspended parole for attempted homicide in 2015, the sheriff's office said.
His identity has not yet been released.