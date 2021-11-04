NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands man was charged with a drug trafficking offense after being found with several pounds of methamphetamine in his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Alberto Arriaga Velazquez, 40, was indicted Thursday and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
Prosecutors said the indictment came after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Sacramento County. More than four pounds of meth were reportedly found during a search of Velazquez’s home on Oct. 13.
Velazquez faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. He also faces a fine of $10 million.