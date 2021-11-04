PARENTS:Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

With the CDC finally recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday, Bay Area school districts are making plans for the next vaccination phase.

Below are links to county and state websites with information on how to sign up for vaccinations. Many counties have yet to update their websites. Your child’s pediatrician has also been approved to administer the Pfizer child vaccine.

READ MORE: Davis Mom Says Teen Son Got COVID Vaccine At CVS Without Her Consent

California’s MyTurn.gov

READ MORE: Elk Grove Mom Injured At New Park Calls For Safety Changes

Vaccines.gov

Pharmacies

MORE NEWS: Giants Star Buster Posey Leaves His Heart In San Francisco

County COVID-19 pages