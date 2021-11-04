AUBURN (CBS13) — Officers are out in force along Interstate 80 in the Sacramento area on Thursday on the hunt for aggressive drivers.
California Highway Patrol says there will be extra officers all morning from the split to Auburn.
Back in October, CHP announced that they had gotten a new grant to focus on weeding out aggressive driving behaviors. CHP noted that, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers have reported an increase in unsafe driving behaviors like speeding, street racing, and speed-related crashes.
More than 44,500 citations have been given out by officers between April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 to people going over 100 mph, CHP says.
Officers are urging people to report aggressive drivers as well.