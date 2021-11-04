SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday marks the end of Sacramento’s hiatus from parking penalties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To try and encourage people to shop locally, the city implemented free parking after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. However, city officials say citations will now be resuming.READ MORE: Stockton’s New FedEx Facility Looking For 600 More Workers Ahead Of Holidays
“With the reopening of businesses and large events, parking management operations need to be fully restored to facilitate the efficient turnover of parking spaces, which supports retail, entertainment, and residential use,” said the City’s Parking Services Manager, Matt Eierman, in a statement.READ MORE: Walmart Job Fair: Dozens Of Full-Time Sacramento Warehouse Jobs Open
Officials note that metered parking will still be free on most city-observed holidays.MORE NEWS: Woman Riding Motorcycle Killed In Stockton Crash
Further, parking will also be free after 4:30 p.m. weekdays and on weekends once the city’s Holiday Parking Program begins on Nov. 25.