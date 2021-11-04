STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman who was riding on a motorcycle has died after she was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Stockton on Wednesday.
The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. near El Dorado and and Cleveland streets.
Stockton police say they responded and found that a vehicle and a motorcycle had been involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, however.
Medics rushed the motorcycle rider to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released at this point.
Police are still investigating the crash.