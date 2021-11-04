STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested for an alleged threat of violence at her Stockton school.
Stockton police say, on Tuesday, officers started investigating a reported criminal threat of violence at TEAM Charter School along E. Main Street.READ MORE: Stockton’s New FedEx Facility Looking For 600 More Workers Ahead Of Holidays
The exact nature of the threat was not detailed. A letter sent to parents from the school about the incident did say that a student threatened to harm fellow students.READ MORE: Walmart Job Fair: Dozens Of Full-Time Sacramento Warehouse Jobs Open
Officers soon located the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, off campus at her home and arrested her.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Metered Parking Penalties Resume On Thursday
Police have since booked the girl into juvenile hall.