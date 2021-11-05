PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash has eastbound Interstate 80 lanes closed heading up the Sierra on Friday.
EB 80 at Drum Forebay in @PlacerCA, lanes remain blocked due to a crash. Motorists are being detoured around the crash scene. Expect delays. @CHPAuburn pic.twitter.com/UagZXO6pWY
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 5, 2021
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at Drum Forebay.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles and a semi-truck were apparently involved.
Caltrans has sent out a traffic alert that all eastbound lanes are now closed 2.1 miles east of Baxter due to the crash. A detour is in place and drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.