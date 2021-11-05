PARENTS:Find out how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child.
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash has eastbound Interstate 80 lanes closed heading up the Sierra on Friday.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at Drum Forebay.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles and a semi-truck were apparently involved.

Caltrans has sent out a traffic alert that all eastbound lanes are now closed 2.1 miles east of Baxter due to the crash. A detour is in place and drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.