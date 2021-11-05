ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers located guns and stolen items at the home of a suspect who led a high-speed pursuit and was linked to an Elk Grove burglary, police said on Thursday.
The Elk Grove Police Department said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Power Inn Road and Sheldon Road Thursday afternoon. When the suspect sped away, officers soon had to call off the chase due to the suspect's high rate of speed and dangerous driving.
The suspect, who was later found to be on parole, was located just outside the city limits and was met by officers from both the Elk Grove and Sacramento police departments. Elk Grove police said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was initially non-compliant but was soon detained.READ MORE: Woodland Mobile Home Fire Kills Woman, 2 Dogs
A stolen and loaded gun was found inside of the backpack he had on. A controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools were also located inside of his vehicle, police said.
After potentially linking the suspect to a recent Elk Grove residential burglary, officers served a search warrant at his home, which uncovered multiple guns and tools that were stolen during the alleged incident.