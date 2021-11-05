SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Clean-up crews spent the morning shoveling manure off of Highway 50 after a dump truck had to make a quick stop to avoid crashing.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 9 a.m., a dump truck driver had to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision along the westbound side of the freeway near Stockton Boulevard.
The sudden stop caused the dump truck’s load to come flying out of the back.
The sudden stop caused the dump truck's load to come flying out of the back.

Unfortunately, it was a load of manure.
With the mess causing several vehicles to spin out, CHP officers closed the #2, 3, 4 and 5 lanes so that Caltrans clean-up crews could get to work.
It took around three and a half hours to clean up the mess, but as of early Friday afternoon all lanes are now back open.
Aside from the spin-outs, CHP says no crashes were reported.