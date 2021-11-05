SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have detained two suspects after a burglary of a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Friday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Rene Avenue business just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t yield and a chase began.
A police aircraft was soon tracking the vehicle, which the suspects eventually ditched near Atlas Avenue and 28th Street.
Two people who ran from the car have since been detained, but officers are still looking for any other possible outstanding suspects. SWAT team officers are in the area helping with the search since a gun was recovered.