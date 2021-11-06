TURLOCK (CBS13) – Turlock Unified School district is honoring a teacher who intervened during a fight between students at Turlock High on Friday that ended in a stabbing.

One of the students involved was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and a second student is facing a charge of attempted homicide after a fight at Turlock High School on Friday, officials say.

A lieutenant with the Turlock Police Department said the altercation started as “just a fistfight” that escalated to the suspect drawing a knife on the other student.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but Turlock police say a teacher and the school resource officer, Jessica Clark, intervened in the fight.

In statement Saturday, the Turlock Unified School District identified the teacher as Ryan Tribble. They say his actions prevented further harm.

The district wrote: “The brave intervention yesterday of Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, helped defuse a violent situation and prevent further harm. We are proud to have him in TUSD. Not all heroes wear capes.”

Tribble released a statement of his own about the incident that reads, in part:

Regarding the incident at Turlock High School, first and foremost, my heart is heavy for those young men and their families. I am asking myself, did I do anything another teacher would not have done? My only concern in that moment was for the students and their safety. The only way to do this is in our homes and in our classrooms. Those of us who dedicate our lives to teaching, understand that is goes beyond our subject. In our community, what we say and how we say it matters. So what do the kids see? What do they hear? Do they witness anger, hate, fear, and division? Or, is the message acceptance, kindness, gratitude, and love for everyone? To all the students, if you are struggling, falling on hard times, sad, lonely, depressed, reach out! Especially on our campuses. There are people that care who are willing to help and guide you. I appreciate everyone in the TUSD family and the community for their kindness and support.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Turlock Police Department Detective Kevin Blanc at Turlock Police Department at (209) 668-6540.