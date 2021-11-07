Whitney High Principal: ‘Disciplinary Steps’ Will Be Taken In Response To Controversial QuizBacklash over a controversial high school quiz in Rocklin has the school’s principal promising disciplinary action.

47 minutes ago

Firefighters Rescue Deer From Sacramento County CanalAt around 12:29 p.m., someone reported the deer in the canal at Folsom South Canal near Tributary Crossing Drive. Firefighters responded to the call and were able to save the deer from drowning.

2 hours ago

Family Of Fresno Man Killed In Stockton Looking For AnswersIt’s a pain no mother ever wants to feel as candles are lit by the mom of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a hit and run over the weekend. She shared these photos with CBS13, identifying her son as Marino Daniel Lopez. She says he was in town from Fresno after a friend of his was recently killed in a crash. She has no idea why he was walking in the middle of California Street and is devastated the drivers accused of hitting him took off

2 hours ago

Correctional Officer Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Prisoners To Be Sentenced MondayA man who worked as a correctional officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting women who were in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that Zachary Simmons had been found guilty on several felony counts of related to assaulting prisoners.

2 hours ago

Alleged ‘Cloverleaf Rapist’ JD Wallace Simien To Be Arraigned MondayJD Wallace Simien, 40, of Sacramento County, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

2 hours ago