By Cameron Glenn
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters rescued a deer Sunday that was trapped in a canal in Sacramento County.

At around 12:29 p.m., someone reported the deer in the canal at Folsom South Canal near Tributary Crossing Drive. Firefighters responded to the call and were able to save the deer from drowning.

Firefighters say the deer was tired from constantly swimming and couldn’t get up the steep sides of the canal.

After firefighters arrived on the scene, it took them about 10 minutes to rescue the animal.

He had to rescue for a minute before heading off.

