Sunday Evening Forecast - 11/7/21Jordan Segundo delivers the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

Massive SIkh Festival Wraps Up In Yuba CityAn annual Sikh festival drew roughly 100,000 people to the streets of Yuba City earlier today. It was the final day of Nagar Kirtan, a three-day event that celebrates religion and community -- welcoming people of all backgrounds.

Whitney High Investigating After Test Question Raises Concerns With ParentsA student taking a history quiz in a class at Whitney High School in Rocklin took a screenshot of one of the questions on the quiz... Reading: A group of complete idiots is: a--"the KKK", b--"all of Florida", c--"fox news", and d--"Texans." A family friend posted the photo of the question and it has since, gone viral.

US To Allow More Vaccinated Travelers To Enter The Country MondayThe U.S. is lifting its travel ban on visitors from the remaining international countries after nearly two years. That includes visitors from the U.K. Visitors will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative covid test. Some airlines say they've seen an increase in booking since the re-opening was announced.

Man, 21, Shot To Death In StocktonThe 21-year-old victim was found early Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds at Sutter and First streets. The Department said they received reports of this at around 12:45 a.m.

