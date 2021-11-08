CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Old Sacramento has welcomed this year’s holiday tree, but it will still be a few weeks before it’s ready to debut.

The 60-foot tapered white fir was cut by Carlton Christmas Trees from Siskiyou County. It was delivered to Old Sacramento early Monday morning.

A team of volunteers and businesses will now be adorning the tree with thousands of lights and other decorations.

The official lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.