STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for two drivers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Stockton.

Family members placed candles just feet away from where their loved one was hit and killed while crossing California Street near Wyandotte Street in Stockton. Several good samaritans tried to save that man’s life, stopping traffic and calling 911.

It’s a pain no mother ever wants to feel. The victim’s mother shared photos with CBS13, identifying her son as 24-year-old Marino Daniel Lopez. She says he was in town from Fresno visiting after his friend was recently killed in a crash.

She has no idea why he was walking in the middle of California Street and is devasted the drivers accused of hitting him took off. A neighbor who saw what happened but didn’t want to show her face tells CBS13 her family was outside when they heard a loud noise.

“We were all in shock because we’ve never witnessed something like this,” she said.

She said several good Samaritans ran to the middle of the street to help stop traffic and call 911.

“They tried everything to save him but he, unfortunately, didn’t make it,” she said.

Stockton police say it was around 7 p.m. Saturday evening when a man who was walking in the street was hit, fell, and hit a second time by a different driver. Both drivers involved investigators say left the scene.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera tell cbs13—the area is known for speeders. They say people often jaywalk and the area also doesn’t have enough crosswalks or lights.

While police search for the drivers of a dark-colored SUV and dark-colored sedan, neighbors pray for the man’s family, thanking the nearby good Samaritans who stepped in to help.

“We thank them for even doing that because if I was in their position I wouldn’t be able to think,” said a neighbor.

Stockton police tell us this area is one that officers focus on for speeders. Both drivers face felony hit and run charges.