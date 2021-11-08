TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock High School officials say rumors of possible retaliation over last week’s stabbing are not credible.
Important message from Turlock High School on a non-credible threat to campus. #TUSD pic.twitter.com/kj4gpmHD0l
School officials said on Monday that they were aware of some rumors circulating over the weekend about retaliation over Friday’s incident, where a student allegedly stabbed another student on campus.
Police have investigated the rumors and believe the threat that was shared on social media is not credible, Turlock High officials say.
As a precaution, however, extra officers will be on and around campus on Monday.