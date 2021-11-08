CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Turlock High School, Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock High School officials say rumors of possible retaliation over last week’s stabbing are not credible.

School officials said on Monday that they were aware of some rumors circulating over the weekend about retaliation over Friday’s incident, where a student allegedly stabbed another student on campus.

Police have investigated the rumors and believe the threat that was shared on social media is not credible, Turlock High officials say.

As a precaution, however, extra officers will be on and around campus on Monday.