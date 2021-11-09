SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make his first public appearance in two weeks as speculation has grown over why he withdrew for an extended period of time.

The governor is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey later Tuesday morning.

It comes after family obligations caused him to abruptly cancel his trip to the United Nations climate change summit in Scotland last month.

He hasn’t held any press conferences or public appearances since.

Political experts say the governor’s withdrawal from such a big stage was bound to generate a lot of questions.

“Even after the governor returns, you can bet people are going to want some kind of answers as to where the Governor’s been,” said CBS13’s political analyst Gary Dietrich.

Over the weekend, the First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted then promptly deleted a comment about the family situation.

“When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life,” she wrote.

Vogue also reported that Newsom was at a wedding for the great-granddaughter of J. Paul Getty in San Francisco over the weekend. A spokesman for the governor says that wedding was not why he canceled his trip.