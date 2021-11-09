SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Nine months after a deadly CHP shooting, the family of Karl Walker is reacting to the video showing the final moments of his life.

The family tells CBS13 they do not believe CHP officers did enough to de-escalate the situation.

“I don’t think he was doing anything where he deserved to die,” explained Karl’s niece Jamie Poplin.

That reaction from Jamie poplin came minutes after watching the last moments of her uncle’s life as he was shot by CHP officers.

“What I could see is just him trying to get out of the situation alive,” she said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Karl Walker was pulled over on the shoulder of I-80 in Dixon when CHP arrived on January 30, 2021.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting was justified, explaining that CHP officers asked Karl to drop his gun at least 22 times. The DA’s final report states:

“Only after he continued to refuse to drop the gun and then pointed the loaded firearm with his finger inside the trigger…did the officers discharge their weapons.”

“He is not aiming at anyone, he was told to put whatever in his hand down and I believe that is what he was doing,” said Poplin. “You give someone an order and then they start doing what you are ordering them to do and then you shoot them?” Poplin questioned.

Karl’s mother, Sherry Philips, who has not seen the video, told CBS13 by phone she does not believe her son posed a risk to officers.

“There is so many things that they could’ve done. They didn’t have to shoot my son like that. My son was not trying to shoot anyone, or he would’ve shot them,” explained Philips.

Jamie explained the hardest part of the video is what happened after the gunfire.

“Watching him fall over and them yelling at him to roll over,” she explained.

Two officers were cleared of all charges, but family members still believe the shooting should’ve never happened

“Nothing about it was justified at all,” Philips said.

While the DA’s investigation into the shooting is closed, Philips explained she is still seeking justice for her son and the family has filed a civil suit against CHP.