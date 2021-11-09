Police Trying To Find Motive In Turlock High Knife AttackThere's new information about a student stabbing at Turlock High School. Police say that they're still trying to determine a motive for the attack. There's no sign of bullying between the two students. The student accused in the stabbing was in juvenile court today, he's facing attempted murder charges. Prosecutors are still deciding whether or not to try him as an adult. The teen who was stabbed is still in the hospital.

2 minutes ago

Shooting Sends 1 Man To Hospital In NatomasPolice found the injured man on West El Camino near Seamas Drive in Natomas. They were able to give him a description of the suspect, but no word on a motive.

8 minutes ago

Gov. Newsom Attends First Public Event In 2 WeeksGovernor Newsom is back in the spotlight tonight attending his first public event in nearly two weeks, and he addressed the reason for his atypical absence. The governor finally put 12 days of speculation to rest today, saying trick or treating and spending time with his four kids, trumped a climate conference overseas.

10 minutes ago

Sen. Alex Padilla In California Talking Up Infrastructure BillSenator Alex Padilla was back in California today talking about the infrastructure bill that President Biden is about to sign. He says the state is a big winner from the bipartisan measure, with the largest share of the $1 trillion bill.

11 minutes ago

Airpark Groundbreaking Held In StocktonAn airpark is coming to Stockton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held today at the side on Arch Airport Road and I-5. The project will convert nearly 1.2 million square foot industrial space. Officials say it'll create up to 5,000 new jobs as well and increase economic development in that area.

13 minutes ago