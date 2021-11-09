CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova on Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the intersection of Trinity River Drive and Sunrise Boulevard a little after 10 p.m. after a man was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?

Deputies found a man lying in the road unresponsive; the vehicle that struck him had fled.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Motive For Stabbing At Turlock High School Still Unknown, Police Say

Detectives have since taken over the investigation and have gathered evidence, including interviewing witnesses. Still, no description about a possible suspect vehicle has been released at this point.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Makes 1st Public Appearance In Nearly 2 Weeks At Economic Summit

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 875-9623.