RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova on Monday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the intersection of Trinity River Drive and Sunrise Boulevard a little after 10 p.m. after a man was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
Deputies found a man lying in the road unresponsive; the vehicle that struck him had fled.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Detectives have since taken over the investigation and have gathered evidence, including interviewing witnesses. Still, no description about a possible suspect vehicle has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 875-9623.