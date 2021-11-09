Photo Posted On Modesto School's Social Media Page Deemed By Some As Offensive; Principal Calls For ChangeA photo being called "offensive" is circulating at a Modesto High School, and it has the principal calling for change. The photo was re-posted on the private school's social media page.

Vice Principal Targeted With Racist Graffiti Says This Is The Latest In Series Of Racist ActsThe vice principal of West Campus high school in Sacramento says she’s been the victim of racism for years. The final straw happened Monday when she returned to her parking spot to find racist language written in front of it. The n-word was written five times.

Sacramento Downtown Ice Rink Opens For The Season FridayA family favorite is returning to Sacramento. The downtown ice rink opens this Friday with a soft opening on Thursday. The ice rink is set up at 7th and K streets, just steps away from G1C. It will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from now until January 16 of next year -- weather permitting.

Sacramento International Airport Ranks In Top 10 For Fewest DelaysSacramento International Airport just ranked as one of the top 10 airports in the country with the fewest delays and cancellations. The Family Vacation Guide found Honolulu International Airport had the fewest number of delays and cancellations out of any airport in the US.

Lodi Veteran Receives Keys To Brand-New Car From Insurance CompanyA military veteran from Lodi is getting a life-changing gift. Katy Lagorio just got keys to a brand-new car. insurance company Progressive gave it to her as part of their Keys to Progress program. Lagorio is a four-year Navy veteran, and was diagnosed with PTSD but has not been able to get her to her weekly appointments in Livermore, without a car.

