SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There are more signs that California’s pandemic process is stalling, as cases and hospitalizations climb once again.

There’s a continuous push to get as many people as possible who are eligible vaccinated.

Clint Hopkins, Pharmacist, and owner of Pucci’s Pharmacy has been busy as the countdown to Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year begins. In addition to COVID vaccine eligibility opening up to children 5-11.

“A whole lot of people come in schedule for boosters in advance of the holidays, getting their flu shot we are just giving a whole lot of vaccines. We are doing them here in the store we’ve got offsite clinics going on,” Hopkins said.

The state’s department of public health says COVID cases are on the rise in California. That has many worried about another possible winter surge like we had last holiday season.

Governor Newsom shared his concerns Tuesday.

“Diving deep into my biggest anxiety which is the winter surge. (big pause) focus on that. The vaccine boosters and not just boosters but making sure we get more of the unvaccinated, vaccinated,” Governor Newsom said.

So, could we see a repeat of last year?

Dr. Christine Wu is the Deputy Health Officer for Solano County.

She says this year we are in better shape given vaccine eligibility and availability but there is still a possibility of an increase.

“I do think there is that risk or potential for increase in cases of COVID coming up in the wintertime. At this point we are still plateauing and pretty level,” Dr. Wu said.

Solano County hosts mass vaccinations clinics Wednesday- Saturday from 9am to 4pm at the Solano County Fairgrounds.

You can register over the phone by calling, 800-675-0150.