SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. near West El Camino Avenue and Seamist Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

Medics have since taken that man to the hospital. No information about his condition has been released at this point.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Officers are in the area processing the scene.