SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Sacramento on Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. near West El Camino Avenue and Seamist Drive.READ MORE: Parents Facing Childcare Crisis As 156 Sacramento Daycare Centers Folded During Pandemic
Officers responded to the scene and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.READ MORE: Vacant Sacramento Home Vandalized And New Owners Can't Sell
Medics have since taken that man to the hospital. No information about his condition has been released at this point.MORE NEWS: Storm Brings Rain To Northern California
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Officers are in the area processing the scene.