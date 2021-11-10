SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a pizza parlor in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Homeless Woman's Death In Sacramento Being Investigated As Homicide
The incident happened at Famous Pizza along Freeport Boulevard in the Land Park neighborhood.READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Woman Suspected Of Fatally Stabbing Her Own Mother In Stockton
A driver appears to have jumped the parking block and crashed into the front of the restaurant, taking out both the front door and front window.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
Crews are now at the scene working to tow the car and clean up the mess.