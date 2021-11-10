SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Golden 1 Center welcomed its largest concert crowd since the start of the pandemic back to the arena Wednesday for a Harry Styles show.

The boy band member turned solo artist hit the stage in front of thousands of excited fans.

“It’s going to be insane,” said fan Shahd, who’s loved Harry Styles for ten years. “Since I was eight years old. I’m wearing a One Direction shirt.”

Styles was set to hit the G1C stage in August 2020, but the pandemic postponed the show, forcing Shahd to wait even longer to see Styles.

“It was supposed to be in August and then last august and it’s finally happening. I’ll definitely cry my makeup is going to be all over my face. I still haven’t processed that it’s happening to be honest,” Shahd said.

Fans flooded the arena gates Wednesday night while staff checked for vaccination cards, negative COVID-19 tests, and making sure everyone was masked up for the show.

“My job is to greet people and make sure they understand the rules and regulations,” one staff member said.

For downtown Sacramento businesses, the concert was a welcomed sight.

“Having folks back in the city and back in DOCO has been phenomenal for our business. The concerts have definitely supplemented when the Kings are away and helping us recover from COVID,” said Adam Richards, who works at a bar nearby.

As Downtown Commons gets back to business, Golden 1 Center is claiming its spot as California’s top event arena and a packed DOCO plaza proves it.