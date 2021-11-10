LODI (CBS13) — A military veteran from Lodi is getting a life-changing gift.
Katy Lagorio is receiving the keys to a brand new car thanks to insurance company Progressive and their “Keys to Progress” program.
Lagorio is a four-year Navy veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD. She has not been able to get to her weekly appointments in Livermore without a car.
“To everyone from Sylvia to Stephanie, to my mom who drove me here because I don’t have a car, I’m so grateful to everybody for helping me out,” Lagorio said.
More than 800 vehicles have been donated through the program so far.