MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County doctor was arrested for DUI while on call.
It happened back in 2018, but a complaint was just filed with the state medical board.
According to the documents, Dr. Antonio Coirin – a surgeon in Modesto – was pulled over in September 2018 and blew a .14 blood-alcohol level.
During his arrest, Coirin got a call from a Manteca emergency room regarding a patient.
Coirin later pled no contest to driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and was sentenced to probation.
The Medical Board of California is now looking at revoking or suspending his medical license.