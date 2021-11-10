CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County doctor was arrested for DUI while on call.

It happened back in 2018, but a complaint was just filed with the state medical board.

According to the documents, Dr. Antonio Coirin – a surgeon in Modesto – was pulled over in September 2018 and blew a .14 blood-alcohol level.

During his arrest, Coirin got a call from a Manteca emergency room regarding a patient.

Coirin later pled no contest to driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and was sentenced to probation.

The Medical Board of California is now looking at revoking or suspending his medical license.