NATOMAS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in the Natomas area Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Officers responded to reports of the robbery just before 2 p.m. along Arena Boulevard.
Sacramento police said a possibly armed suspect demanded money from a bank teller and was able to get away with some cash.
A description of the suspect was not available but police said he got away on foot. Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.