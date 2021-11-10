SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP are reporting yet another fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
At around 9:45 p.m. a dark blue vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Marconi Ave. at a high rate of speed when it hit a male pedestrian at Marconi Ave. and Becerra Wy. dragging the pedestrian down the street, according to CHP.
The driver of the car then left the scene of the crash.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead.
No further details have been released.
This is the latest in a recent series of hit-and-run crashes in the Sacramento region.