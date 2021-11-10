CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in a homicide that left one person dead at a Citrus Heights apartment complex back in September.
Citrus Heights police say a shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at a complex along the 12800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.READ MORE: Arden Arcade Deadly Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested, Claimed His Car Was Stolen
Officers say a late-90s model Honda was seen leaving the area.
The car was soon pulled over near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Officers soon found that someone inside the car had been shot.READ MORE: Sequoia National Park Partially Reopening After Big Fire
Medics were called the scene, but police say the person was later pronounced dead.
Detectives believe the shooting happened at the apartment complex, but little else about the incident – aside from it being isolated – has been released.MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Land Park Pizzeria; No Injuries Reported
Anyone who may have seen the victim’s vehicle just before the shooting is now being sought for information. People with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.