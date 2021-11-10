PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Shankar Hangud, the Roseville man convicted of killing his three children, has been sentenced to several consecutive life in prison sentences.
The sentence was handed down on Wednesday morning.
Hangud surrendered to police in the Mount Shasta area back in October 2019. Investigators found to him responsible for the deaths of his three children – who were aged 13, 16 and 20 – as well as his wife.
Back in September, Hangud pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of deliberately aiding his wife commit suicide.
Several friends, classmates, and a teacher of one of Hangud’s children were at Wednesday’s sentencing.
"The deaths of these young victims touched this community very deeply, and although there are no family members left to see justice served, many in our community remember the victims from school or from their neighborhood," said Chief Assistant District Attorney David Tellman back when Hangud pleaded guilty.
Hangud, who is now 55, will never be eligible for parole.