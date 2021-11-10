SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SMUD is trying to find certain customers to give them back some money.
Do you have an uncashed check from SMUD? The names of customers and vendors who have not yet cashed checks dated September 30, 2018 or earlier are now available on our website at https://t.co/sz5KJntsLf.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 5, 2021
The utility has compiled a list of people who have uncashed checks from Sept. 30, 2018 or earlier. Many of them are refunds for deposits that never got cashed.
In total, SMUD trying to return nearly $400,000.
People can check if they are one of the people with uncashed checks by heading to the SMUD website.