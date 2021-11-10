CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SMUD is trying to find certain customers to give them back some money.

The utility has compiled a list of people who have uncashed checks from Sept. 30, 2018 or earlier. Many of them are refunds for deposits that never got cashed.

In total, SMUD trying to return nearly $400,000.

People can check if they are one of the people with uncashed checks by heading to the SMUD website.