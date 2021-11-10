STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 43-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly stabbed by her own daughter in Stockton late Tuesday night.
Stockton police say, just before midnight, the woman and her 21-year-old daughter were involved in a physical altercation along the 1100 block of North Commerce Street.
Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but police say the daughter – identified as Zaria Hornsby – allegedly pulled out a knife and then stabbed her own mother.
Hornsby fled into a home, police say, but was later taken into custody.
The mother was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released at this point.
Police have arrested Hornsby on charges of homicide. She has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.