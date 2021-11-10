SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means charities and businesses that donate are prepping now to deliver.

Desiree Amaral-Caldwell has been accepting letters from schools and other community organizations nominating families in need. We sat with her as she read through some of them.

“This second-grader in our elementary school, we just feel like she is in need,” she read from one letter.

Desiree says some of the letters are difficult to read.

“It’s kind of a tear-jerker,” she said as she pulled one letter out.

Every story is different, but the need is the same.

“Having a good meal with family is something special and I figured us doing a little thing makes a big impact,” she said.

Desiree runs a human resource company specializing in the trucking and manufacturing industry. Her business, Elite HR Logistics, has donated to charity organizations before, but things changed when the pandemic hit.

“I thought maybe this was a good time to change what we were doing before,” she said.

So she went in search of a restaurant that would help prepare more than two dozen meals. Aioli Bodega Española stepped in last year, and again this year, making dinner boxes with a little European twist on the standard American sides.

“Beautiful roast birds, potato gratin or sweet potato gratin. Wonderful stuffings, beautiful Brussels sprouts, and we usually do a nice gravy,” Aioli owner Aziz Bellarbi-Salah said.

Desiree is still accepting names for deliveries. her deadline is Thursday. The pies are already ordered and the staff is writing cards.

“I’m excited,” Desiree said.

This HR executive is using the power of people to provide a home-cooked meal for families this holiday.

And it’s not just these home-cooked meals. This Friday she’s dropping off turkeys from her turkey drive. And next week, she’s delivering gifts to the children’s home. The dinner boxes can be picked up at Aioli or delivered the day before Thanksgiving.

If you want to donate, send an email to feedlocalfamily@elitehrl.com