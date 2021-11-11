Rams, 49ers Head Into 1st Meeting Off Tough LossesAbout the only similarity for the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers heading into their first meeting of the season is the fact that both teams are coming off disappointing losses.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: Can Carson Wentz Continue To Post Solid Numbers?Carson Wentz has been a solid fantasy quarterback for much of the season, and the playing the Jaguars in Week 10 gives him another chance to shine.

SportsLine Week 10 AFC West Picks: Vikings-Chargers 'Will Be A Very Tight Game,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders all head into Week 10 with five wins, as parity rules supreme in the AFC West.

Drug Tests From Breeders’ Cup Horses Come Back Clean From UC Davis LabAll samples collected from horses competing in the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar have tested clear.