SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member who was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning is now facing attempted murder charges, authorities said on Thursday.
George Clifton Brown, 28, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts stemming from DUI warrants out of two California Counties. Two attempted murder charges were added Thursday.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute.
Brown was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI.
Sheriff's deputies said victims in the shooting were identified after the arrest. The victims had reportedly not come forward. Details on the victims or their injuries were not released.
Brown is now being held without bail and is expected to appear in court next week.