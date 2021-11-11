KEYES (CBS13) — The suspect in an October killing in Keyes where the body of a man was found on the side of a road has been arrested in Los Angeles, authorities say.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a special task force led by the Los Angeles Police Department was able to take 21-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez into custody back on Nov. 3.
Detectives had linked Ramirez to the killing of 26-year-old Keyes resident Joel Santos Martinez.
However, no details surrounding the manner and circumstances of Martinez's death have been released at this point in the investigation. Witnesses are still being sought by detectives, the sheriff's office says.
Ramirez has been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and is facing homicide charges. He also had several other outstanding charges, authorities say.