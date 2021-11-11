CAZADERO (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a horse earlier this week.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says, early Monday morning, a 26-year-old American Quarter Horse named Buddy was found shot dead in his pasture near a roadway.READ MORE: Car Stolen With Baby Inside Crashes In Newcastle; 2 Women In Custody
Buddy’s killing is now being classified as an animal cruelty investigation.READ MORE: Draft California Political Maps Would Reshape Key Districts
There are no details about the suspect, but detectives are now urging anyone with information to come forward.MORE NEWS: Deputies Respond In Less Than A Minute After ShotSpotter Alert; 1 Man Arrested
Tipsters can call the sheriff’s office at (707) 565-2121.